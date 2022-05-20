PALM BEACH GARDENS | The Diocese of Palm Beach honors its Catholic high school graduates, particularly the valedictorians and salutatorians, with senior spotlights. In the second of three articles shining a light on excellence in Catholic education, the Florida Catholic spoke with top seniors at John Carroll High School.
Students, especially exceptional ones like Erika Malits and Cole Dubon at John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce, know the huge difference teachers make in their lives. A good teacher can make a subject come alive and make a life-changing impact on their students.
That is the kind of influence that Erika, John Carroll’s Class of 2022 valedictorian, said her Spanish teacher, Mary Yudin, had on her. Erika said she never really had an interest in learning Spanish, but Yudin’s passion for the subject changed her life.
“You only need two credits to graduate, but I went on and satisfied, I think, five credits or something because I just wanted to keep learning,” said Erika, the daughter of Rich and Karen Erika. “She just has that fire in her. I was able to achieve great success on standardized Spanish exams. I don’t think I would have been able to do that without her encouragement. She wanted to see me succeed.”
Dubon, who is the high school’s salutatorian this year, said his history teacher, Carolyn Henderson, had a similar effect on him. He said Henderson taught an Advanced Placement seminar class in writing and public speaking that helped him immensely.
Both students take pride in their accomplishments at John Carroll. Erika recalled breathing a sign of relief recently when it was announced that she and Cole were the top two students for the graduating class. It was, she said, “kind of like, the race is over type of moment. We did it. It’s set in stone. We’re still going to do our best because that’s who we are, but we’ve accomplished a lot just being here.”
Another highlight for Erika was participating in cheerleading all four years of high school, and even as long ago as fifth grade at St. Helen School in Vero Beach. “I met so many great people. I think it was a little bit different than everything else I do.”
Dubon, son of Danilo and Lisa Dubon, said, “I like the memories that I’ve made with my friends, like the big trips, going to prom, going to homecoming.” One of his favorite trips was traveling to the state championship in cross country, which he competed in from sophomore through senior year.
Their hard work earned academic accolades for Erika and Cole that should prove advantageous as they move toward college and careers.
“My biggest goal was to get into my schools, and know that I deserve to get into the schools that I applied to,” Erika said. “And I’m just proud that I was able to keep up with my relationships with my friends and my family, while still pursuing my goals and achieving them.”
Cole said he is proud of taking an AP Research class and doing an experiment throughout his senior year on the cognitive abilities of male athletes when exposed to the cold. His presentation and the paper he wrote were well received.
Erika will attend the University of Florida in the fall, majoring in biomedical engineering, while Cole will go to the Florida Institute of Technology, majoring in aeronautical science and flight school.
Besides the special teachers they have experienced, both mentioned the difference that Catholic education made in their lives. Erika said faith-based groups such as Alpha and her religion classes made a positive impression on her.
“Aside from the great people that you meet that come with Catholic education, I like that we pray before class,” Cole said.
Though they are still in their teens, Erika and Cole have a wealth of experience from their high school years. Their advice to incoming freshmen is similar.
“My advice would be – I know it’s a little cliché, but – absorb every moment because it goes by really fast,” Erika said. “Don’t forget to make time for your friends and your family because all of this, John Carroll and your academics and your athletics, it will still be here. You need to attend to those relationships.”
Cole added: “Enjoy it while it lasts because it’s crazy that now we’re at the end.”
