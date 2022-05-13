WEST PALM BEACH | The Diocese of Palm Beach honors its Catholic high school graduates, particularly the valedictorians and salutatorians, with senior spotlights. In the first of three articles shining a light on excellence in Catholic education, the Florida Catholic spoke with top seniors at Cardinal Newman High School.
High school seniors who are at the top of their class have a perspective on student life that can help younger peers trying to be their best. Maggie Acosta and Bridget O’Neill, valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, at Cardinal Newman High School, have advice for incoming freshmen wondering how to balance fun activities and academic work at their school.
They both encourage younger students to be involved in things that bring them joy, besides rigorously pursuing academic goals.
“I think it’s so enriching, and I think it helps you connect with your peers and faculty in a way that you wouldn’t be able to if you weren’t involved in different clubs or sports,” Maggie said.
Agreeing, Bridget said, “Just do things that you know you won’t regret later, like go to the dance or go to the football game. You’ll find a way to balance both school and those fun events. And if you don’t, then you’ll be miserable. So, it’s important to make sure that you partake of the high school events that are outside of just education because you’ll never have high school again.”
Even though they finished at the top of their class, neither Maggie nor Bridget feel that they missed out on any high school activities.
“I think, if anything, being driven academically has made my past few years more enriching,” Maggie said. “I think it allowed me to put my best effort forth academically, but then still have, with time management, the ability to do extracurriculars and things outside of school.”
“I think that Newman wants you to be a more well-rounded student,” said Bridget, a Louis V. Gerstner Jr. Distinguished Scholar. School officials want you to take part in all that is offered so you develop as a person better prepared for the real world, she added.
Maggie’s top extracurricular activities were athletics-related: soccer, lacrosse and cheerleading. “There are so many opportunities to get involved in the Newman community,” she said.
During the pandemic, when students “were going through online and in-person, students quarantining back and forth,” Maggie helped start Cardinal Newman News, which served as a way to unify all students. They published videos online of Masses, choral performances, sports and other events.
Bridget said she is proud of helping the school’s debate team increase its funding and stature on campus. After holding fundraisers, the team was able to travel to Harvard and Columbia universities to compete in national tournaments.
“I think that over the years we really built it up with the money that we did raise and the more people we had participating,” she said. “I think right now we have 60 people who are part of the debate team.”
Maggie, the daughter of Cardinal Newman alums Rob and Ellen Maggie, will continue her Catholic education by attending the University of Notre Dame in the fall, majoring in science business. She said attending a Catholic high school “just deepens my connection not only to the school but also my studies because having God there is a constant support system built in, and he never fails.”
Bridget, whose parents are Hugh and Linda Bridget, plans to attend Princeton University and major in economics with a concentration in finance. She said she feels that attending Cardinal Newman held her to a higher standard.
“I feel because of this we’ve always had this religious backbone where we want to be the best that we can be for God and for our religion. So, we just have this work ethic that I think reflects in our education,” Bridget said.
They both recalled teachers at Cardinal Newman who have left positive impressions on them. Maggie mentioned English teacher Sally Gibson, who also taught her four older sisters and her youngest sister, who is a sophomore. Bridget applauded Patricia Smith, a math teacher and the debate coach, for taking extra time on weekends to help the debate team members improve.
When Bridget was accepted to Princeton, Smith was the first person she called “because I felt like she was the one who had encouraged me all the way from freshman year to senior year to go after my goals,” she said.
To learn more about Cardinal Newman High School, visit cardinalnewman.com or call 561-683-6266. Follow the school on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @cncrusaders. Stay updated on the diocesan Office of Catholic Schools at www.diocesepbschools.org or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @diocesepbschools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.