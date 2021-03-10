PALM BEACH GARDEN | Held in conjunction with National Women’s History Month, Catholic Sisters Week is held March 8-14, 2021, under the theme “Celebrating Traditions, Changing the World.”
The Diocese of Palm Beach encourages the faithful to celebrate and be inspired by the work of Catholic sisters not only during Catholic Sisters Week but, all year long. Religious sisters are vital to the fabric of the faith community as they serve in their ministries, parishes and occupations.
Catholic Sisters Week shines a light on the spirituality, mission and community building of women religious. During the week, a spotlight is shone on women religious and encourages a wide range of campaigns and events that invite all who follow Jesus to expand support of their gospel witness, grow the service networks they have seeded, share their spirituality, charism, community and encourage young women to consider a vocation to religious life.
Sister Vivian Gonzalez, episcopal delegate for religious of the Diocese of Palm Beach, recently embarked on a video initiative in support of the women religious throughout the diocese. The goal of this video initiative is to continue promoting the importance of vocations and to educate the community as to what orders currently serve the five-county area.
The first video of this project features the Claretian Missionary Sisters who live and work in the diocese: Sister Vivian Gonzalez, Sister Margarita Gomez and Sister Regina Gomez. These women religious, along with other sisters from the Archdiocese of Miami, presented information on their community’s founding, charism and missionary work.
“We are called, as Claretians, to join action and contemplation. Our missionary activities spring from our daily encounter with the Lord and from the support of our community, which Mother Antonia (foundress) spoke of as, ‘Charity makes us a family with a single heart,’” Sister Gomez said.
Sister Gonzalez added, “As missionaries, we have been called to preach the Gospel to every creature by any necessary means, especially among those who are the poorest. That means we are willing to listen to the voice of God, calling us out to any country and proclaim the Good News.”
“Our ministry in the state of Florida is very broad,” Sister Margarita Gomez said. “We are teachers to children, young persons and adults; we also carry out social services and liturgical ministries. We play a role in the formation for the candidates to the priesthood, deaconate and consecrated men and women. In everything that we do, we emphasize that each baptized person has a vocation given to them by the Holy Spirit.”
The Diocese of Palm Beach has 20 congregations of religious women actively serving in parishes, nursing homes, the seminary, catholic schools, immigration legal services, medical field, monastic prayer and more. To highlight these women religious, the Office of Religious Men and Women plans to release a video featuring a different religious community each month.
In addition, Father Daniel Daza-Jaller, director of vocations and seminarians for the Diocese of Palm Beach, coordinated a Facebook Live panel, March 10, 2021, with sisters from within and without the diocese to share what it means to be a Catholic sister in the Church of the 21st century.
Follow the Office of Vocations on www.Facebook.com/PBVocations to view these and future videos, and visit diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/vocations to learn more about vocations in the diocese.