At Christmas, the scene of the crèche is the center of our attention. We see the scene of the Nativity before us at church, in our home, on Christmas cards and in so many beautiful works of art throughout the centuries. A few weeks ago, Pope Francis blessed the Nativity scene at St. Peter’s Square, remarking how it helps us to rediscover the true richness of Christmas, which is so different from the consumerist and commercial Christmas. Many times, overwhelmed with the frenzy of the season, the crèche helps us through moments of silence and prayer to become intimate with God in a fragile simplicity of a tiny newborn and with His meekness.

On the occasion of the blessing, Pope Francis reflected, “And if we truly want to celebrate Christmas, let us rediscover through the Nativity scene the surprise and amazement of smallness, the smallness of God, who makes Himself small, who is not born in the splendor of appearances but in the poverty of a stable.” It is in encountering the small, helpless child in Jesus Christ that we encounter the power of the love of God, who comes to us at every moment because He became one of us and reminds us that, by being small, we find Him and we find ourselves.

