Christmas Greetings from the Diocese of Palm Beach

As we celebrate Christmas this challenging year, we do so with a profound hope for a healthier world in every way. In Christ, who shared in our broken human nature, that daring hope is fulfilled. As He embraces us, we embrace Him with gratitude and in the sure hope that He brings the healing we need for the fullness of health. We invoke St. Joseph in this year dedicated to him who, as he embraced Jesus in his arms at Bethlehem, realized every dream can be fulfilled. A Blessed, Healthy and Hope-filled Christmas and New Year to all!
— Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito
Al celebrar la Navidad este año tan desafiante, lo hacemos con una profunda esperanza para un mundo más saludable en todos los sentidos. En Cristo, que compartió nuestra naturaleza humana quebrantada, esa atrevida esperanza se cumple. Mientras Él nos abraza, lo abrazamos con gratitud y con la esperanza segura de que Él trae la curación que necesitamos para la plenitud de la salud. Invocamos a San José en este año dedicado a él que, al abrazar a Jesús en sus brazos en Belén, se dio cuenta de que todos los sueños se pueden cumplir.
¡Una Navidad y un Año Nuevo lleno de Bendiciones, Salud y Esperanza para todos!
— Monseñor Gerald M. Barbarito
Nanane difisil sa-a etan nap selebre Fèt Noèl la, nap fè li avèk yon kokenn chenn Lespwa pou yon mond ki pi bon chak jou. Nan Jezikri ki vin fè li moun menm avèk nou an esperans sa-a rive reyalize. Pandan Kris la limenm ap anbrase nou, nou mem tou an nou anbrase li ak anpil rekonesans nan lespwa lap pote pou nou gerizon total ke nou bezwen nèt pou lavi nou-an.
An nou lapriyè Jozèf ki Sen, espesyalman nan ane sa-a ki dedye ak li-a; Li menm, etan li li te resevwa Jezi nan bra li-a nan Bètleyèm te ran li kont tout bon vre ke tout rèv kapab reyalize.
Se pou Benediksyon, Sante ak Lesperans rampli Fèt Noè l la ak Nouvo Ane sa-a pou nou tout !
— Moneye Gerald M. Barbarito,
Evè k dyocèz Palm Beach