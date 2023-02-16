20230217_PLB_black1.jpg

Father Cyril Imohiosen speaks Feb. 4, 2023, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Riviera Beach.
Bishop Barbarito presides at the Feb. 4, 2023, Mass for Black History Month at St. Francis of Assisi Church.

RIVIERA BEACH  |  At a Feb. 4, 2023, Mass with Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito marking Black History Month at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Riviera Beach, a visiting priest presented a call to action for those thirsting for rights, justice and peace.

Father Cyril Imohiosen, a Nigerian priest who is a member of the Society of African Missions and a student at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, urged parishioners in his homily to reach out to neighbors and be a positive influence in their communities and workplaces.

