Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

The following is Bishop Barbarito’s homily from the annual Red Mass for people in the judicial and legal professions on Nov. 6 at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens.

In April of this year, Pope Francis addressed a group of Italian judges, lawyers and politicians in Rome. The basis of his talk emphasized that the administration of justice requires recognizing the sacredness of human dignity. He described how throughout history there are different ways in which the administration of justice has established what is due according to merit, need, ability and usefulness. The biblical tradition regarding the administration of justice always recognizes human dignity as sacred and inviolable. Pope Francis spoke of the concept of justice as represented in classical art by the blindfolded woman holding balancing scales. This symbol represents equality, fair proportion and impartiality, which are required in the exercise of justice. Pope Francis stressed that, “according to the Bible, it is also necessary, in addition, to administer (justice) with mercy.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.