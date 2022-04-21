PLB Chrism 3

Priests serving in the Diocese of Palm Beach join in blessing holy oils that will be used in the upcoming year.
PLB Chrism 2

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito poses for a photo with a group from St. Jude School following the chrism Mass April 12, 2022, the Tuesday of Holy Week.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  As part of Holy Week, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito celebrated the chrism Mass on April 12 at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola. At the liturgy, he blessed the oils that will be used for sacramental purposes during the upcoming year in the diocese’s 53 churches and missions.

Priests serving in the diocese renewed their promises, and those with significant anniversaries of ordination to the priesthood were recognized. Bishop Barbarito congratulated the priests listed below on these milestone anniversaries of their ordination. The diocese thanked them for their dedication to their Catholic communities and to building God’s church.


1 Year

Father Hugo Cardoso, cs

Father Alain Waterman


5 Years

Father Martin Dunne

Father Wisman Simeon


10 Years

Father Jason Brilhante

Father Leonard Dim

Father Paul Kesne Louissaint


15 Years

Father Nobert Jean-Pierre


20 Years

Father Gregg Caggianelli

Father James Downs, MSA

Father John O’Farrell

Father Alex Vargas


30 Years

Father Gary George, C.SS.R.

Father Alfredo Hernández

Father William Shaughnessy, Opus Dei

Father Keith Shuley


35 Years

Father Raymond Adam Forno

Father Louis Guerin

Father Donald Munro


40 Years

Father Roland Desormeaux, cs

Father Stephen Frenier, OFM Conv.

Father Paul Huesing, CSP

Father Joseph Kuczborski


45 Years

Father Moacir Balen, cs

Father John Forni

Father Michael Martin, CSP

Father Charles Notabartolo

Father Humbert Oliveira

Father Carl Zdancewicz, OFM Conv.


50 Years

Father Richard Florek, OFM Conv.         

Archabbot Emeritus Douglas Nowicki, OSB

Father Edward Wolanski, CP

55 Years

Father William Carey

Father Matthew Didone, cs

Father Michael Driscoll, O. Carm.         

Msgr. James Moore

Msgr. John Patrick

Father Danis Ridore

60 Years

Msgr. Philip Morris

Father Sean Mulcahy

Father William O’Shea

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.