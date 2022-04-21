PALM BEACH GARDENS | As part of Holy Week, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito celebrated the chrism Mass on April 12 at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola. At the liturgy, he blessed the oils that will be used for sacramental purposes during the upcoming year in the diocese’s 53 churches and missions.
Priests serving in the diocese renewed their promises, and those with significant anniversaries of ordination to the priesthood were recognized. Bishop Barbarito congratulated the priests listed below on these milestone anniversaries of their ordination. The diocese thanked them for their dedication to their Catholic communities and to building God’s church.
1 Year
Father Hugo Cardoso, cs
Father Alain Waterman
5 Years
Father Martin Dunne
Father Wisman Simeon
10 Years
Father Jason Brilhante
Father Leonard Dim
Father Paul Kesne Louissaint
15 Years
Father Nobert Jean-Pierre
20 Years
Father Gregg Caggianelli
Father James Downs, MSA
Father John O’Farrell
Father Alex Vargas
30 Years
Father Gary George, C.SS.R.
Father Alfredo Hernández
Father William Shaughnessy, Opus Dei
Father Keith Shuley
35 Years
Father Raymond Adam Forno
Father Louis Guerin
Father Donald Munro
40 Years
Father Roland Desormeaux, cs
Father Stephen Frenier, OFM Conv.
Father Paul Huesing, CSP
Father Joseph Kuczborski
45 Years
Father Moacir Balen, cs
Father John Forni
Father Michael Martin, CSP
Father Charles Notabartolo
Father Humbert Oliveira
Father Carl Zdancewicz, OFM Conv.
50 Years
Father Richard Florek, OFM Conv.
Archabbot Emeritus Douglas Nowicki, OSB
Father Edward Wolanski, CP
55 Years
Father William Carey
Father Matthew Didone, cs
Father Michael Driscoll, O. Carm.
Msgr. James Moore
Msgr. John Patrick
Father Danis Ridore
60 Years
Msgr. Philip Morris
Father Sean Mulcahy
Father William O’Shea
