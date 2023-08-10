Legion of Mary

The new Junior Legion of Mary in Wellington aims to develop devotion to the Blessed Mother and love for the Trinity by praying the rosary, attending Mass and receiving the sacraments regularly.
Officers of the new Junior Legion of Mary praesidia at St. Rita in Wellington, for children ages 6 to 17, include Raymond Muñoz as treasurer, Jill Kozol as vice president, Helena Muñoz as administrator and instrumental founder, Lidia Doura as president, and Isaiah Muñoz as secretary.
Members of the Our Lady of Grace praesidia of the Junior Legion of Mary recite special prayers from the Tessera prayerbook in the St. Rita chapel.

WELLINGTON  |  While there are many worldly distractions for young people today, a Junior Legion of Mary is encouraging children at St. Rita Parish in Wellington to develop a true devotion to Mary and the Trinity as a path to holiness in life.

At a summer meeting in July of the Junior Legion of Mary Our Lady of Grace praesidia, families in Legion of Mary T-shirts prayed the rosary and special Catena prayer, reading from the Tessera (official prayer book).

