VERO BEACH | Dale Ahlquist, a well-known authority on English Catholic writer G.K. Chesterton, is scheduled to return to St. Helen Parish, 2085 Tallahassee Ave., to speak at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
His topic will be “The Advantages of Seeing the World Upside Down or How Classical Catholic Education is Renewing the World Through Christian Joy and Common Sense.”
Ahlquist is president of the Society of Gilbert Keith Chesterton, a Catholic lay apostolate that aims to evangelize through education, inspiring people to live joyful, holy lives. He has written several books on Chesterton and hosted the EWTN series “G.K. Chesterton: The Apostle of Common Sense.”
As a journalist, Chesterton (1874-1936) wrote thousands of essays for London newspapers, but he also wrote novels, poetry, plays, literary criticism, history, economic theory, philosophy and theology.
A convert to Catholicism, his common-sense approach to the Christian faith and Catholic belief has drawn many to the church.
On faith, Chesterton said, “The Christian ideal has not been tried and found wanting; it has been found difficult and left untried.”
Tickets to Ahlquist’s talk are $10 and available online at Eventzilla (https://events.eventzilla.net/e/dale-ahlquist-2138819166), or visit the Parish Events section of the St. Helen website (www.sthelenvero.org). For information, email verobeachchesterton@gmail.com or call Will Heady at 772-321-2812.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.