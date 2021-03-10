West Palm Beach | For Diocese of Palm Beach residents Norma “Tracy” Doherty and Mike Sedor, every day is another chance to help someone.
These two individuals spend several days each week volunteering their time and talent at the Veterans’ Administration Medical Center in West Palm Beach, serving the needs of veterans and their families. Recently, they were recognized as the Knights of Columbus Male and Female Voluntary Services Volunteers of the Year – a prestigious honor offered since 2006. Selections for the honor are made based on nominations submitted by the vice supreme masters across the 13 U.S. patriotic degree provinces.
“The award represents the top volunteers of approximately 1,000 Knights of Columbus who are regularly scheduled volunteers in 100 VA medical centers,” according to Col. Charles H. Gallina, Veterans’ Administration Veterans’ Services (VAVS) National Representative for the Knights of Columbus.
If you ask the veterans they serve and the professionals with whom they work, Doherty and Sedor were a great fit for the award because they are such genuinely kindhearted souls who live to serve God through volunteering and helping others.
Both Doherty and Sedor have a long history of volunteerism. For Doherty, volunteering and sharing her musical talents have gone hand-in-hand since she was a child in Ponca City, Oklahoma, which she lovingly refers to as “the paradise of the Northern hemisphere and the buckle on the oil belt.” Doherty’s husband is a veteran, and after living in locations up and down the Eastern Seaboard, the couple decided to move to and eventually retire in South Florida.
“My husband was going to the VA for his care, and I was usually with him,” she said. “We saw a sign that they were looking for volunteers. As luck would have it, they needed someone to teach basic computer skills to returning veterans. That’s my husband’s specialty, so he taught the classes, and I covered the phones, set the veterans up in classes and handled the record-keeping.”
As a parishioner of St. Rita Church in Wellington, Doherty sang in the choir and played piano for the youth choir at Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Parish. In 2009, while singing with the choir for the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola’s Christmas Mass, she learned that the VA might be looking for volunteers to help with the Catholic Masses. Soon after, Doherty became an official chapel volunteer, and in over ten years of volunteering, she’s only missed two Sundays.
“The VA has become like a parish, and I am totally devoted to the veterans. A lot of the ones who are in the community living center don’t have family and Mass each week is the only thing they get to do. The Lord gave me the talent, and I’m going to use it,” she said.
She also pays for the veterans’ Christmas party and includes a special song list of much-beloved patriotic tunes for after Mass each week. That way, even the veterans who are confined to their rooms because of COVID-19 can watch on television and become involved, often singing along.
Doherty said her mother was a big influence on her decision to share so much of her time and talent, encouraging her from a young age to give. She said that willingness to share has always come back a hundredfold.
“I have been so lucky; the Lord really loves me, and I really love the Lord. We moved a lot when were first married. Every time we moved, I’d say, ‘Just put me where you need me the most, Lord.’ Every time, he did, and doors opened to help me find ways to share my talents. I always say ‘yes’ when it comes to helping those in needed.”
Sedor has a passion for helping others too and was completely surprised by the recognition. Sedor, an Army veteran from Pittsburgh and traveling pharmacist, chose Florida as the perfect place to finish out his career and retire, but God had other plans for the deeply faithful servant.
“I had a friend who was a veteran,” he said, “and he and his wife were both very ill.” When his friend could no longer drive, Sedor started taking them to the VA for their regular visits and he witnessed the wonderful care being given there. After his friends passed away, Sedor used his free time to deliver food to St. Ann Place on Dixie Highway.
When the food deliveries stopped due COVID-19, Sedor knew he wanted to continue helping others, so he went back to the VA and began to work with Decedent Affairs, the office charged with assisting families who have lost a loved one.
“The family left behind is often under so much stress and simply doesn’t know where to begin. It is rewarding to be able to provide some comfort. That’s why I wanted to work there where I can be of service,” he said.
Sedor also shared that he was inspired by an uncle, a priest who shares his name, and by the words of the late John F. Kennedy. “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.” Sedor said there are so many ways to help make a difference in the world by volunteering, “and the VA has something for everyone. It doesn’t matter how young or old you are; they’re glad to have you.”
Sedor is also a proud member of the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Color Guard and is honored to be present with other Knights to show respect and honor at the funerals of fellow Knights of Columbus. A member of St. Paul of the Cross Church in North Palm Beach, Sedor volunteers as a greeter and usher, serving at three Masses each weekend. He is looking forward to better times, when he can return to being a Eucharistic Minister as well.
While there is no fete scheduled during which Doherty and Sedor will receive their awards and be recognized publicly due to COVID-19 safety protocols, both plan to keep on serving and volunteering as much as they can. Doherty and Sedor admit that volunteering has given them far more happiness and peace than they ever expected, accepting the honor as the Knights of Columbus Male and Female Voluntary Services Volunteers of the Year.