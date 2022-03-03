VERO BEACH | Catholic FM radio stations WJPP-101.1 (Jesus Prince of Peace) and WPBV-98.3 (West Palm Beach Voice) evangelize over the airwaves with their 24/7 ministry.
Both stations work to provide Catholic programming locally and worldwide via internet streaming and social media.
Since Aug. 15, 2007, the feast of the Assumption, WJPP has served the Treasure Coast from Fort Pierce to the Hobe Sound area. Its first programming was broadcast of the Mass.
Hans Krug, current owner/director of Prince of Peace WJPP, has fulfilled his dream of evangelizing over the airwaves.
“I saw an ad in the Florida Catholic about five years ago to run a Catholic radio station. The previous owner, Ed Daccarett, was selling the station because he wanted to sell anti-abortion billboards full time,” he said. “And I always thought that this was a wonderful way to evangelize with a Catholic radio ministry.”
Krug explained that the station’s mission “is to evangelize over the radio to many lapsed Catholics who have abandoned the church.”
“Our goal is for Catholics to better know their faith, grow their faith and to spread their faith to a world desperately seeking the truth,” he added.
Since 2015, WPBV has broadcast Catholic programming to the Palm Beach communities under the direction of Ron Crider, technical operations manager.
“I do voice work. I built both stations and maintain the transmission systems and keep it working,” he said. “WPBV-98.3 collaborates with our sister station, WJPP-101.1, on shows and content, especially with our community calendar.
“I am Protestant, but I may as well be a Catholic. Over the years I have been listening to Catholic programming, and it makes a lot of sense to me,” Crider said.
Rob Shannon, Krug’s son-in-law, is president of WPBV. Both stations transmit from a home network in Palm Beach Gardens and Vero Beach. Because of the pandemic, they had to stop local programming. But they’re hoping to resume that soon, Krug said.
“Presently, we broadcast Catholic Relevant Radio, EWTN Global Catholic programming and Christian music,” he said. “We play many of the same Christian artists, but we also include some Catholic artists – a priest in Orlando, for example. We also play songs by secular artists, such as ‘Cats in the Cradle’ (by Harry Chapin), that have a good message.”
The two nonprofit stations help advertise many community, parish, and diocesan events by airing one- to two-minute segments to publicize an event free of charge.
“We broadcast a Catholic community calendar of the Diocese of Palm Beach events. We publicize the events with no obligation. We are not funded by the diocese. We welcome donations from listeners and sponsors,” Krug said.
Jim Thomas, Knights of Columbus Council member and 40 Days for Life coordinator in Port St. Lucie, is thankful for the station’s generous help in publicizing Catholic events.
“I like their community calendar. Catholic churches can advertise their events on the radio station to get publicity at no charge, like the Knights’ fish fries, church holiday bazaars, 40 Days for Life and March for Life,” he said.
For more information on WJPP-101.1, call 772-777-1234 or email wwjppfm@hotmail.com. For livestreaming on the web, visit WJPPfm.com. For WPBV-98.3, fill out the contact form at www.wpbvradio.com or mail to Coastal Frequencies Inc., 4521 PGA Blvd., #196, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418.
