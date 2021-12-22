PALM BEACH GARDENS | Catholic Days at the Capitol, which allows parishioners to be with their bishop and meet their state legislators in Tallahassee, is set for Feb. 1-3, 2022. It is returning to an in-person event after shifting to virtual a year ago because of the pandemic.
The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops invites the faithful to attend a legislative briefing on issues prior to meetings with their elected officials. A breakfast on the second day is attended by the bishops of Florida, legislators and Catholic Days participants. There also will be guided tours of the Capitol buildings.
A bus will pick up passengers bound for Tallahassee Tuesday, Feb. 1, at three locations. The bus will depart at 5:45 a.m. from St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 840 George Bush Blvd., Delray Beach; 6:45 a.m. from the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9993 N. Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens; and 7:30 a.m. from St. Bernadette Church, 350 N.W. California Blvd., Port St. Lucie.
On Wednesday, Feb. 2, a Red Mass of the Holy Spirit is planned for 6 p.m. at the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More, 900 W. Tennessee St. in Tallahassee. Celebrants will be the state’s bishops, with members of the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government invited.
Myrna Wong, who has participated in Catholic Days many times, said, “It is a trip that gives the opportunity to meet with your legislators and share the Florida Catholic Conference and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops findings. To also attend the Red Mass is inspirational with the Council of Catholic Women and the legislators.”
The itinerary includes two nights in a Wyndham hotel ($318, with one to four people per room), with continental breakfast, bus transportation and driver gratuity. There will be additional charges for the legislative briefing and buffet breakfast with bishops, box lunch on the bus and lunch at the capitol.
The registration deadline is Jan. 14, 2022, with no refunds issued after that date.
For general information about Catholic Days at the Capitol, visit https://flaccb.org/cdac. For details about the Diocese of Palm Beach’s involvement, call Deanna Herbst-Hoosac at 561-312-4847 or email dherbst@ccdpb.org.
