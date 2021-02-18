Saint John Paul II Academy in Boca Raton held a ceremony recognizing three student award winners for the Knights of Columbus 2020-2021 Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest. This contest encourages youth to be more connected to their community and their faith. The goal of this program is to involve young Catholics in civic discourse and instill in them religious and life-affirming values. The students wrote an essay of 500 to 750 words discussing how trusting in God during a difficult time has helped many people find the strength and hope to endure it. Essay contest winners Grace Rodriguez (class of 2021), Zenya Gallagher (class of 2021) and Mia Fortugno (class of 2024) received their awards from representatives from the St. Jude Parish Knights of Columbus.
