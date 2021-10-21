RIVIERA BEACH | Every month, it goes like clockwork. Catholic Charities distributes food to the community at 4 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month. But in November, that clock shifts a bit because of Thanksgiving Day.
The food distribution moves to the third Tuesday in November (Nov. 16) to make it closer to the holiday. Times change, but the needs stay the same – and sometimes they get more dire.
Traditionally, the holiday season is when poverty is more deeply felt. Thankfully, it’s also a time to give.
Sara Haas, volunteer services and outreach coordinator for Catholic Charities at the St. Francis Center, 100 W. 20th St. in Riviera Beach, said she’s hoping schools agree to donate for Thanksgiving and Christmas, when toy drives benefit those who can’t afford to buy gifts.
“This year, we didn’t get as much money as we typically do from the county, I guess because the need is so great,” she said. “We’re definitely trying to get people to sponsor to get us more turkeys because we would like to give as many to the community as we can.”
The November distribution includes a turkey and one bag of Thanksgiving meal items, such as stuffing and various vegetables.
“Last year we did about 150 turkeys, I believe. This year we’re going to try to do closer to 300,” Haas said. “The schools really help us out. They do Thanksgiving food drives, and they collect the side items.”
During the regular monthly food giveaways, motorists line up around the corner beforehand as volunteers fill bags with nonperishables (rice, tuna, pasta, beans and peanut butter), and another with fresh produce (lettuce, bananas, potatoes, onions and carrots).
“This food for the community distribution is purchased with a grant we got through the Quantum Foundation,” Haas said. “Then we give out food every day to the people who come in for services through our homeless prevention program, and that food is through the food bank.”
As vehicles drive up, families of up to four people receive one bag each of nonperishables and produce. But many families comprise more than four people.
Most of the work of preparing and giving out the bags is done by volunteers, who Haas called the “backbone of what we do here.”
“Every month we’ve been giving food to 150 families. This month we upped it to 175,” she said. “So, we have 175 of each colored bag, purple and brown.”
Frankie Chevere, CEO and executive director of Catholic Charities, said, “I am grateful to our staff for their idea and efforts in organizing these food drives that we decided to do last year in response to the needs that resulted from changing economic circumstances for many families as a result of the pandemic.
“Now we want to continue them as a permanent initiative for needy families,” he added.
As funding dwindles for COVID-related assistance programs, agencies like Catholic Charities are trying to meet the increasing needs. If you can contribute money, go to www.ccdpb.org/donate and write Thanksgiving or Christmas in the comments. To donate items, contact Kris Rivera, operations director, at krivera@ccdpb.org or 561-360-3321.
