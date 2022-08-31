FORT PIERCE  |  Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach celebrated the blessing and dedication of its newest office Aug. 26, 2022, at 1119 Delaware Ave. in Fort Pierce.

Agency staff members, friends and supporters were welcomed by Ellen Wayne, Catholic Charities CEO, who explained to the Florida Catholic that about half of the building will be utilized as a northernmost office of Birthline/Lifeline Pregnancy Care Center. The other half will be used by the agency’s mental health counselors, staff with Immigration Legal Services and other programs.

