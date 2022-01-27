PALM BEACH GARDENS | After much consideration, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach has decided to transition the live Caritas Dei Bishop’s Gala to a virtual event due to the recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases.
The gala had been scheduled to take place Feb. 10, at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach. It will move to a virtual event to safeguard the health and safety of the supporters, clients and staff of Catholic Charities.
Thanks to the dedication of the agency‘s gala ladies committee, the popular charity auction will be held online from Thursday, Jan. 27, to Thursday, Feb. 10. Proceeds from the auction will support the many programs offered by Catholic Charities.
The auction will be hosted by www.qtego.com, an easy-to-use app that can be downloaded to a smartphone or accessed via the internet. More information and instructions will follow on the Catholic Charities website. With more than 100 items, this year’s Catholic Charities auction has something for everyone, including religious items, gift certificates, wine and spirits, home decor and categories for men, women and children.
Frankie Chevere, CEO-executive director of Catholic Charities, explained that “for a second year in a row and due to COVID-19 constraints, we are using technology to allow our donors to participate in the auction as if they were attending in person, with more opportunities to outbid each other during a two-week period.”
He added that “on Feb. 10, when the live gala was supposed to take place, a virtual program and recorded messages from Bishop Barbarito and our board president will be posted on social media and on our website.”
This year’s Call to the Heart special fundraising drive will occur through Qtego to support the new Women’s Pregnancy Solutions program, unless donors designate it elsewhere.
Women’s Pregnancy Solutions provides free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling services to women across the five counties of the Diocese of Palm Beach through the use of two state-of-the-art mobile pregnancy units. The program’s mission is to advise women who may be leaning toward abortion about their pregnancy options, with the hope that they change their minds and hearts.
Catholic Charities is looking forward to celebrating the life-changing accomplishments of this year’s honorees, James Borynack, Richard Kelly, George Kunzman and Father Peter Truong in 2023.
For more information, contact Stephanie Langlais at slanglais@ccdpb.org or 561-775-9560. Visit the Catholic Charities website at www.ccdpb.org or social media for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.