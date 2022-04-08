PALM BEACH GARDENS | Holy Week activities are always special at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9993 N. Military Trail. Below is a schedule of events planned to commemorate the harrowing journey of Jesus from exaltation to the cross and resurrection.
April 9-10: Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord: Saturday vigil, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday, 7, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. (livestreamed on the cathedral’s website, www.cathedralpb.com), 12:30 p.m. (Spanish) and 5 p.m.
April 12: 11 a.m. Chrism Mass, during which holy oils are blessed by Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito and priests renew their vows.
April 12: 7 p.m. Tenebrae service with Father Gavin Badway, cathedral rector, and reflection on “the Seven Last Words of Christ.”
April 14: Holy Thursday, 7 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper (livestreamed), followed by Eucharistic adoration until midnight.
April 15: Noon, Living Stations of the Cross, main hall of the Family Life Center. Good Friday is also a day of fast and abstinence in the Catholic Church, in which the faithful refrain from eating meat, starting at age 14, and limit themselves to one full meal and two lighter meals. The obligation to fast is for people ages 18-59, except those with a medical condition in which fasting may be harmful.
April 15: 3 p.m. Good Friday service (livestreamed).
April 15: 6 p.m. bilingual Stations of the Cross.
April 16: 7:30 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass with Bishop Barbarito (livestreamed).
April 17: Easter Sunday Masses celebrating the resurrection of the Lord: 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. (livestreamed); 10:45 a.m. in the Family Life Center’s main hall with contemporary music; 12:30 p.m. in Spanish (livestreamed).
For information on activities at the cathedral, visit www.cathedralpb.com.
