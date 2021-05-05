PALM BEACH GARDENS | When Publix opened the appointment portal and began to schedule COVID vaccine appointments a few months ago, Sheila Giardini from Carmine’s Gourmet Market and La Trattoria Ristorante in Palm Beach Gardens kept one eye on the computer and her hands poised above the keyboard, ready to make sure she could schedule a vaccine appointment for her mom and her husband, Carmine.
But after she scheduled the appointments for them, and once they were vaccinated, she didn’t stop booking appointments.
As soon as appointments became available locally, Giardini scheduled vaccine appointments for other family members, neighbors and regular customers of Carmine’s who she knew might not have access or be tech savvy enough to navigate the process. She shared what she was doing with co-workers Cathy Ali and Ruth Kaczor, who immediately joined Giardini.
That crew began checking in with regular customers and offering to help work the phones and keyboards to schedule appointments for the ones who weren’t sure how to do it or didn’t have computer access. Kate Taylor and her mom joined the small posse of vaccine schedulers, and Alex Stetka, a friend who lives in Maryland joined in.
Hundreds of appointments later, the women are still working the phones, scheduling appointments, saving lives and offering hope.
“We are sitting in front of a computer screen all day long, but a lot of our seniors and customers are not,” Ali said. “Early on in the vaccination process, it was really difficult to get into the portal because it was so busy. At one time, there were six of us who were on our devices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning when the appointment portals were open, working on long lists to get people scheduled. We’d all work and text each other and share who we’d gotten in. It was exciting to feel like we were able to help people. It felt like you’d won the lottery when you could get someone an appointment.”
Some days, the crew wasn’t as fortunate. “Clearing the list is a really good day,” she added, speaking of the days when the crew is able to schedule multiple appointments from their shared list. “The mornings that we can’t get in are the hardest.”
Ali said the “vaccine team” is being assisted by other employees, including one woman who works in the market with regular customers who come in or call. The women have also reached out to staff members to help schedule their vaccinations once they became available to more of the population.
“She reached out to them to ask if they needed help, and she’d pass their information on to us, so we could get them scheduled,” Ali said. “Because we’ve done it for a while, we kind of know how it works. We feel like we’ve become pretty savvy in finding appointments closer to where customers live. We plan to keep doing this as long as there are people who need help scheduling appointments.”
Not everyone has wanted to participate, but those who have had assistance in procuring an appointment from the team are tremendously grateful. The group has received thank you cards and dozens of phone calls of gratitude since they started their volunteer mission.
Kaczor said helping to schedule vaccine appointments and being part of something that has helped so many has been therapeutic for everyone involved. “In the beginning, shortly after the inauguration, there was a lot of divisiveness in the United States, and this felt like something that we could do for anyone, regardless of politics, views, race or ethics,” she said. “We just felt like it was a way to help and bring people together. It made each of us feel like we were not divided. It brought us together, and together we are good.”
“It’s been so great to do this” Kaczor said. “All through COVID, we were all feeling so helpless and frightened. This felt like something we could do to help and feel a little less scared.”
Kaczor and Ali credit their upbringing and Sheila Giardini with inspiring their willingness to serve.
“I have to say, Sheila is an inspiration because she is always helping everyone.,” Ali said of the Giardinis who are parishioners of St. Patrick Parish in Palm Beach Gardens. “Sheila is the first person to pull out her wallet to help someone who is in need or share a small kindness without even thinking about it. She displays kindness, and that’s an inspiration to all of us.”
Ali, originally from Rochester, New York, said her mother was the same way. “For me personally, my mom, Patricia Russo, always volunteered and was super selfless, so I had a marvelous example and role model.”
Ruth Kaczor, originally from Chicago, said her late father, Roland Burke, taught her the importance of kindness by his example. “He was involved in the church, did the fish fries on Fridays, and always took lunch to the nuns,” she recalled. “I think that when you grow up in a family where kindness is a core value, it becomes part of who you are.”
Indeed, Carmine’s Gourmet Market and Ristorante are known for sharing with the community. When the world turned upside down last year at the start of the pandemic, the Carmine’s staff realized many nonprofits were struggling because of fundraisers and events canceled due to the pandemic. The 220 employees at the Palm Beach Gardens store decided to help by putting together gift baskets of items totaling around $500 and spending three weeks selling chances to win the basket, with all proceeds benefiting a local charity. The first basket helped raise $6,500 for the American Cancer Society, and baskets for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Research and PACE Center for Girls in Palm Beach soon followed. The Giardinis encouraged and applauded the staff’s creative efforts to show care to a community in need.