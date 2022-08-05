driscoll

Carmelite Father Michael Driscoll with Dr. Anthony Dardano, one of the physicians who testified in the sainthood investigation, following the feast day Mass.

Anno Sjoerd Brandsma was born in the Netherlands in 1881 and, becoming a Carmelite priest, took the name “Titus” in honor of his father, Titus. A theologian, journalist and author, Father Brandsma opposed and spoke out against the anti-Jewish laws being passed in Nazi Germany before World War II. He was executed on July 26, 1942.

In November 1985, when Father Brandsma was beatified (declared Blessed) during a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, Carmelite Father Michael Driscoll was in attendance. Along with Carmelites and others all over the world, Father Driscoll prayed many years for Blessed Titus’s canonization. Being declared a martyr of the faith meant that one miracle would be required to proclaim Blessed Titus a saint.

