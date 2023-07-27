Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

A good deal of attention has been given to the recent nomination by Pope Francis of 21 new cardinals for the Universal Church. They will be formally installed in their new roles by the pope at a consistory to be held in Rome on Sept. 30. 

The appointment of the new cardinals is much in keeping with all those made by Pope Francis during the years of his papacy. In keeping with Pope Francis’s desire to reach the periphery of the Church, the cardinals come from all over the world with a multitude of cultures, experiences and ages. They are primarily shepherds who love the Church and the people whom they serve.

Cardinal-elect Luis Dri

Cardinal-elect Luis Dri with Pope Francis at the Vatican’s Santa Marta guesthouse. At 96 years old, he is 16 years past the age to be able to vote for a new pope in a conclave.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito is shown in a promotional video for Cross Catholic Outreach, a ministry organization based in the Diocese of Palm Beach that serves the poor in developing countries. To view the video, visit the diocesan website at www.diocesepb.org or www.youtube.com/watch?v=pki7GsmtIA4. To learn more about Cross Catholic Outreach, go to https://crosscatholic.org.

