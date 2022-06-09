Cardinal Newman class of 2022 val and sal

Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach class of 2022 valedictorian Maggie Acosta and salutatorian Bridget O'Neill.

Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach class of 2022 includes 118 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and salutatorian.

Guillermo Acero Rico

Bradley Albritton Jr.

Addison Anderson

Lia Anthony

Michael Anzivino

Khya Baldwin

Christian Banks

Brooke Basore

Bridgett Belcher

Tyler Bennett

Logan Blitstein

Alexander Brawley

Casey Butler

Cossimo Carpenter

Alexia Charlerie

Sophia Cicerchia

Louise Collet

Connor Collins

Theresa Confoy

Ryan Conley

Gemma Conroy

Jonathan Crompton

Gabriel Da Silva

Luigi De Cardenas

Cade Drohan

Abraiya Elam

Nicolas Estrada

Gabriela Faber

Matthew Faber

Sofia Fernandez de la Reguera

Isabella Fiorentino

John Flynn

Eva Freites

Nicholas Fuentes

Tyler Gagnon

Cameron Garcia

Cristalee Garcia

Olivia Gish

Oscar Glass

Mir Golabi

Keith Golden

Amanda Golson

Aidan Griffiths

Grace Groover

Taylor Haines

Griffin Hallenbeck

Bradley Hernandez

Victoria Hirsch

Jake Hundley

Gabrielle Inga

Brady Janssen

Owen Kazman

Owen Keane

Jackson Kennedy

Keegan Kirkpatrick

Rebecca Kueller

Aaron LaMartiniere

Christopher Lee

Thomas Lewis

Angelo Lista

Alexandra Lombardo

Jason Lovingshimer

Manheeca Lucas

Vincent Maio

Zachary Mattox

Egan Mendia

Christell Mentor

Sabrina Mitnik

Braden Moiles

John Molina

William Moore

Alexander Nickler

Jacob Ochstein

Caitlin O'Donnell

Benjamin Osborne

Nicolas Panozzo

Brooke Papenfuss

Schvioley Paul

Matthew Perez

Sandra Perez-Vicente

Carson Perry

Lily Petitti

Colton Pfleegor

Elena Prada

Annielle Ramirez

Giovanni Recalt

Vito Renaldi

Daniel Reuter

Mary Rivera

Mai Sabol

Nikolaos Sarantidis

Hector Sardina

Matthew Shannon

Ella Shatzer

Sean Simpson

Lacey Steele

Rose-Norreen Stimphil

Isabella Sweet

Nicolas Tingling

Richard -Laurent Vincent

Cecilia Viola

Donald Webster

Skyler White

Amanda Williams

Owen Willis

Yi Xin Zhao

