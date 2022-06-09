Cardinal Newman High School — class of 2022 Jun 9, 2022 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach class of 2022 valedictorian Maggie Acosta and salutatorian Bridget O'Neill. Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach class of 2022 includes 118 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and salutatorian.Guillermo Acero RicoBradley Albritton Jr.Addison AndersonLia AnthonyMichael AnzivinoKhya BaldwinChristian BanksBrooke BasoreBridgett BelcherTyler BennettLogan BlitsteinAlexander BrawleyCasey ButlerCossimo CarpenterAlexia CharlerieSophia CicerchiaLouise ColletConnor CollinsTheresa ConfoyRyan ConleyGemma ConroyJonathan CromptonGabriel Da SilvaLuigi De CardenasCade DrohanAbraiya ElamNicolas EstradaGabriela FaberMatthew FaberSofia Fernandez de la RegueraIsabella FiorentinoJohn FlynnEva FreitesNicholas FuentesTyler GagnonCameron GarciaCristalee GarciaOlivia GishOscar GlassMir GolabiKeith GoldenAmanda GolsonAidan GriffithsGrace GrooverTaylor HainesGriffin HallenbeckBradley HernandezVictoria HirschJake HundleyGabrielle IngaBrady JanssenOwen KazmanOwen KeaneJackson KennedyKeegan KirkpatrickRebecca KuellerAaron LaMartiniereChristopher LeeThomas LewisAngelo ListaAlexandra LombardoJason LovingshimerManheeca LucasVincent MaioZachary MattoxEgan MendiaChristell MentorSabrina MitnikBraden MoilesJohn MolinaWilliam MooreAlexander NicklerJacob OchsteinCaitlin O'DonnellBenjamin OsborneNicolas PanozzoBrooke PapenfussSchvioley PaulMatthew PerezSandra Perez-VicenteCarson PerryLily PetittiColton PfleegorElena PradaAnnielle RamirezGiovanni RecaltVito RenaldiDaniel ReuterMary RiveraMai SabolNikolaos SarantidisHector SardinaMatthew ShannonElla ShatzerSean SimpsonLacey SteeleRose-Norreen StimphilIsabella SweetNicolas TinglingRichard -Laurent VincentCecilia ViolaDonald WebsterSkyler WhiteAmanda WilliamsOwen WillisYi Xin Zhao Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fernandez Fabersofia Fabermatthew Education Flynneva Fiorentinojohn Regueraisabella Freitesnicholas School Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Editions Florida Catholic MediaTo view the latest e-Editions click the image on the left. Subscribe now. Have the weekly Florida Catholic - Palm Beach e-Edition delivered right to your inbox. Cancel at any time. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Florida Catholic - Palm Beach e-Edition (Weekly) Please enter a valid email address. Subscribe Manager Subscribe Subscribe for free news alertsClick the button below to sign up for any of our available e-mailed news alerts. Sign up Trending Pope praises wrinkles, criticizes obsession with looking 'forever young' Philadelphia teens share insider view of gun violence, issues that drive it Meet nine of the diocese’s future deacons New annotation of ancient text on dying fails to fill today's acute need 2 men ordained to the priesthood
