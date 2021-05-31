Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach class of 2021 includes 106 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and salutatorian.
Guillermo Acero Rico
Bradley Albritton Jr.
Addison Anderson
Lia Anthony
Michael Anzivino
Khya Baldwin
Christian Banks
Brooke Basore
Bridgett Belcher
Tyler Bennett
Logan Blitstein
Alexander Brawley
Casey Butler
Cossimo Carpenter
Alexia Charlerie
Sophia Cicerchia
Louise Collet
Connor Collins
Theresa Confoy
Ryan Conley
Gemma Conroy
Jonathan Crompton
Gabriel Da Silva
Luigi De Cardenas
Cade Drohan
Abraiya Elam
Nicolas Estrada
Gabriela Faber
Matthew Faber
Sofia Fernandez de la Reguera
Isabella Fiorentino
John Flynn
Eva Freites
Nicholas Fuentes
Tyler Gagnon
Cameron Garcia
Cristalee Garcia
Olivia Gish
Oscar Glass
Mir Golabi
Keith Golden
Amanda Golson
Aidan Griffiths
Grace Groover
Taylor Haines
Griffin Hallenbeck
Bradley Hernandez
Victoria Hirsch
Jake Hundley
Gabrielle Inga
Brady Janssen
Owen Kazman
Owen Keane
Jackson Kennedy
Keegan Kirkpatrick
Rebecca Kueller
Aaron LaMartiniere
Christopher Lee
Thomas Lewis
Angelo Lista
Alexandra Lombardo
Jason Lovingshimer
Manheeca Lucas
Vincent Maio
Zachary Mattox
Egan Mendia
Christell Mentor
Sabrina Mitnik
Braden Moiles
John Molina
William Moore
Alexander Nickler
Jacob Ochstein
Caitlin O'Donnell
Benjamin Osborne
Nicolas Panozzo
Brooke Papenfuss
Schvioley Paul
Matthew Perez
Sandra Perez-Vicente
Carson Perry
Lily Petitti
Colton Pfleegor
Elena Prada
Annielle Ramirez
Giovanni Recalt
Vito Renaldi
Daniel Reuter
Mary Rivera
Mai Sabol
Nikolaos Sarantidis
Hector Sardina
Matthew Shannon
Ella Shatzer
Sean Simpson
Lacey Steele
Rose-Norreen Stimphil
Isabella Sweet
Nicolas Tingling
Richard -Laurent Vincent
Cecilia Viola
Donald Webster
Skyler White
Amanda Williams
Owen Willis
Yi Xin Zhao
