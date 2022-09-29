Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

October begins the annual Respect Life Program as called for by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. The first Sunday of October, this year Oct. 2, is Respect Life Sunday, and all of October is designated as Respect Life Month. The theme for this year’s program is “Called to Serve Moms in Need.” It is a very appropriate theme as the Church, in her opposition to abortion, is based on God’s natural law, fully committed to assisting women in a difficult situation both during and after a pregnancy. Engendering a respect for life goes far beyond opposition to abortion and includes the care of the entire person from the moment of conception until natural death.

The Supreme Court decision of June 24, 2022, was a watershed moment in reversing almost 50 years of legalized abortion within our nation through its tragic decision of Roe v. Wade. However, while we are very pleased with the recent decision, we do not accept it in a vitriolic way but in a Christian manner that realizes there is still so much more that needs to be done in regard to the challenges to respect life on so many levels. We must do all we can, through proper legal persuasion and prayer, to curtail state legislation permitting abortion. We need to deal with and address the harsh opposition which has arisen against the recent Supreme Court decision in a positive manner. It is very disheartening to experience the violence which has arisen against pro-life centers, including Catholic institutions, since the decision.

