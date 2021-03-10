Tequesta | In Chuck Neeld’s office, there is a statue of St. Omobono that sits behind his desk. This unusual Italian saint is the patron of tailors, shoemakers and clothworkers, and is an example of living a holy life as a businessman in service to the Lord.
St. Omobono was a wool and textile merchant who believed that God blessed him with fruitful work in order to be able to support people living in poverty or in need of Christian charity. Neeld, a Tequesta-based businessman, finds inspiration in the saint’s story.
“I am not that good,” joked Neeld about the success of his South Florida business, Neeld Paper and Supply, Inc., which also goes under the name City Maintenance Supply. “I know that I owe the fruitfulness of my company to God — 100 percent. I use my company’s platform to serve him in the best way I know how.”
Neeld is the CEO of a maintenance repair and operations business that ships janitorial supplies, paper goods, lighting equipment and other items to local business and larger companies alike. During these pandemic months, his business has been vital in supplying office buildings with sanitary products for restrooms, common use areas and personal hygiene items.
He and his wife, Sandy, are also longtime parishioners at St. Jude Church in Tequesta, where they attend Mass daily. Neeld recently arranged for his fleet of box trucks to be blessed by Deacon Les Loh as a way to bear witness to the importance of faith in the day-to-day running of his business. The box trucks feature the boldly printed words “In God We Trust” on the sides and back door of the vehicles. Although a seemingly small action, Neeld shared that in the business world, this is a risky move to make.
“Running a business is tough work and to stay ahead of competitors, you try to be everything to everybody. I know that by having those words printed on the trucks, I’ve turned some people off to choosing us as a supplier—and that’s ok. But I won’t keep my faith private; it’s meant to be professed.”
Neeld shared that as a businessman, he’s aware of the way people might view big companies as “only seeking to earn more money at whatever the cost.” However, his personal motto is to try to do the right thing, not the profitable thing.
“My Catholic faith is the largest part of my life, I just happen to own a business, too,” he said.
Displaying his Christian values on the box trucks is not where the conversation ends for Neeld. He also seizes small opportunities to interact with employees as a witness to Christ.
“Whenever I meet with a new person in my office, the statue of St. Omobono always sparks a conversation that leads to sharing my faith with a wider circle of people,” he said. “I love when they ask who that is. I gear up for the opportunity to evangelize.”
Neeld also prays before every meal, even over lunch during a sales meeting where the stakes are high and the conversation can be brutal. “Just to take a moment to thank God for the food on my plate is a way to be the light of Christ in the world. Today’s society can often reject Christian values, so it’s important to be that example no matter how insignificant the act may be,” he said. “More often than not, it will have a bigger impact than you think.”
Neeld hopes that the message on his trucks will bring hope to someone sitting behind it in traffic on I-95 or that his employee meatless pizza lunches on Fridays during Lent will evoke conversation about the Catholic faith.
“Upon hiring an employee or partnering with another company, I make it clear on day one that I’m a man of faith and that it plays a role in how I run my business,” said Neeld. “I strive to put the personal in environments that society has told us to keep impersonal. That includes using my good fortune to spread the Gospel and further God’s kingdom.”