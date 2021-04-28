PALM BEACH GARDENS | The Diocese of Palm Beach’s Marriage Bootcamp Program is a 12-week program led by Deacon Louie Romero and his wife, Leona, that is turning hearts and changing lives one couple at a time.
Originally from New Mexico, the Romeros came to Florida as part of a career plan, but once here, the ministry of the permanent diaconate called. The couple of deep faith began the Marriage Bootcamp program as a parish ministry at St. Andrew in Stuart three years ago, around the same time that Louie was ordained a deacon. The Romeros had facilitated a similar program at a protestant ministry for nearly a decade but found that some basic structural modifications helped tailor the program to Catholic couples. The couple continues to tweak and update the curriculum now, even as they see the tremendous results of it in action nearly every day.
Sessions lasting an hour and a half are held once a week for 12 weeks. The Romeros meet with small groups of couples (six to 10 couples at most) to cover areas of every relationship that are vital to its success. There are lessons and discussion on a host of areas including, but not limited to: prayer, relationship with God, defense mechanisms, codependency, communication, unmet needs, anger, conflict resolution, (un)forgiveness, God’s divine order, intimacy, and of course, love. While the lessons take place in a group format, there is time for couples to discuss each area and aspect of their relationship with one another, homework to do during the week, and additional time set aside for one-on-one sessions with the Romeros, if necessary. Attendance at each session is mandatory because, as the Romeros admitted, “Commitment is key…not only to the class, but to the marriage.”
Part of the reason for the program’s tremendous success is that Deacon Louie and Leona do not pretend that love is always an exercise in bliss and rainbows, but instead is hard work and compromise. They use their own relationship struggles as an example of reality and possibility.
“We are able to share information with other couples because it is personal to us. Our own marriage was on the verge of divorce, and it was this process that saved our marriage,” the deacon said, adding some of the information is not new. “Marriage has been around forever, and marriage issues have as well.”
But the way the Marriage Bootcamp program presents the issues and provides information and coping strategies is new.
“While each couple is unique in its difficulties, the issues are always the same, and what makes this process different is that it is completely Biblically-based,” Leona said. “Every statement, every instruction, every definition of the marital relationship is backed up by sacred Scripture. … When you use truth to teach relationship, the response from couples is always positive. You can never go wrong with God’s word.”
Many of the participants in the Marriage Bootcamp program agreed, saying things like, “I never knew the Catholic church cared so much about my marriage, the sanctity of it,” and “Although we are still a work in progress, we are forever grateful that the tools learned in your class will help us reach the abundance of joy and intimacy that God intended for us.”
The Romeros work hard to create a veritable tool chest to arm them against the challenges and obstacles every relationship endures. One couple admitted that it’s not easy, but nothing valuable ever is, saying, “Spiritual warfare is real, especially in marriages. The tools we learned in your class are true weapons against the enemy and need to be practiced daily.”
Another said, “Where has this information been for the last 33 years of my marriage?”
While the Marriage Bootcamp program is presently only being facilitated by the Romeros, the couple is training four more couples throughout the Diocese of the Palm Beach to offer it as well. And like a marriage itself, Deacon Louie admitted the program is constantly evolving. “Right now, it’s only being offered as a parish ministry through Leona and me, along with Joe and Angie Leggio as the principal facilitators. But we believe there are couples who truly need this class, and not just those on the verge of separation or divorce,” he said. “It can be used to deepen your relationship not only with your spouse but with God as well.”
To participate in the Marriage Bootcamp program, couples need to contact Deacon Louie to reserve space for an upcoming session. In addition to making contact with Deacon Louie at lromero@diocesepb.org, couples are asked to make a 12-week unwavering commitment.
“If they do that their marriage will change for the better, their spiritual life will improve, and their children will reap the rewards,” the deacon said.
Leona Romero agreed. “Forgiveness is a command from God and is a lifestyle practice which must be done moment by moment. If we can learn to live as Adam and Eve before original sin and trust in Scripture, we can have a holy, joyful, peaceful and loving marriage until death do us part.”