The seven members of the Pavlov family were greeted Aug. 17, 2022, at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport after traveling more than 24 hours from the Netherlands to the United States.
The Pavlov family from Kyiv, Ukraine, includes a 44-year-old man, his 40-year-old wife, four children, ages 17, 9, 7 and 4, and 75-year-old grandmother, photographed in the one-room apartment they occupied in the Netherlands.
In Europe, Ukraine is second in geographic size to Russia. With a population of about 43 million, it is the seventh-most populous European country.

BOCA RATON  |  Since Russia began attacking Ukraine in February, millions of Ukrainians have been scattered to the four winds around the globe.

Most are being resettled in European nations, but there are some who make the complicated trek to the United States and being welcomed by residents here. Ron and Janet Sheldon, members of St. Joan of Arc Parish in Boca Raton, recently welcomed a family of seven Ukrainian refugees who had arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Aug. 17, 2022. Their odyssey was about four months in the making.

