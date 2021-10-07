Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito presided Sept. 29 at the annual Blue Mass for all law enforcement personnel and first responders in the region at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens.
Officers and staff from several nearby jurisdictions joined in the annual celebration that aims to thank and bless their efforts to ensure health and safety in our communities. Many local residents also attended.
The bishop thanked the attendees for risking their lives in the service of their fellow citizens. “What you do is so important and so necessary for our society,” Bishop Barbarito said.
The occasion was also the feast of the Archangels, Michael, Gabriel and Raphael, who are remembered for fighting against evil, protecting humanity from the devil and providing tender medical care to others.
After the liturgy, everyone was invited to enjoy a light breakfast in the parish hall.
