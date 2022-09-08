blue mass

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  A Blue Mass for people working in public safety is planned for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9999 N. Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens. Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito will be the main celebrant.

The liturgy is annually held on that date to mark the feast of the archangels, Michael, Raphael and Gabriel, who are known as God’s protector, healer and messenger, respectively. Archangels are the patron saints of police officers and military personnel.

