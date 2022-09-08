PALM BEACH GARDENS | A Blue Mass for people working in public safety is planned for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9999 N. Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens. Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito will be the main celebrant.
The liturgy is annually held on that date to mark the feast of the archangels, Michael, Raphael and Gabriel, who are known as God’s protector, healer and messenger, respectively. Archangels are the patron saints of police officers and military personnel.
Blue relates to the color of the uniform traditionally worn by police, firefighters, correctional officers, emergency medical personnel and others working as first responders. The Mass, which is open to the public, honors those who have died in the line of duty, retired from law enforcement and people currently serving in public safety in Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Okeechobee and Palm Beach counties. It is an opportunity for the community to show gratitude to them and their families.
Afterward, the officers will be invited to enjoy refreshments in the cathedral’s Family Life Center. To learn about this and other events planned in the Diocese of Palm Beach, visit www.diocesepb.org/news/. For more information, email communications@diocesepb.org or call 561-775-9561.
