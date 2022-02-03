PALM BEACH GARDENS | The Central Deanery of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women will present a free international exhibition of “Miracles of the Eucharist Across the World” from Feb. 19-27, at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9993 N. Military Trail. The exhibit hours will be weekdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and weekends from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
A special preview showing of the display for youths and their families will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. Speaker Erin Gleeson will give a livestreamed presentation on Blessed Carlo Acutis at 6:30 p.m. in the cathedral, followed by a private exhibit tour in the parish hall.
The Vatican-approved photographic exhibit explores 153 miracles that aim to confirm the Catholic belief in the Real Presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. The appearances of bread and wine remain, but the substance is changed into the body and blood of the Lord.
Carlo Acutis was intrigued with the stories of Eucharistic miracles, so he created a website that chronicled those unexplainable cases in which consecrated hosts transformed into human tissue or blood, survived burning or other similar phenomena.
Acutis, who died in Italy at age 15 from leukemia, is now Blessed Carlo Acutis, beatified by Pope Francis in 2020. But the fascination with Eucharistic miracles and Blessed Carlo’s website, www.miracolieucaristici.org, continue.
Young people and their families are asked to R.S.V.P. for the special youth showing by emailing Dee Aitken at daitken@cathedralpb.com or calling Dorothy Harper at 561-310-6596. To watch the livestream and for information on the cathedral, visit www.cathedralpb.com.
