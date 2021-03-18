FORT PIERCE | Recognizing her determination for pro-life legislation, the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops presented Florida State Representative Erin Grall (R-54) with the Defensor Vitae / Defender of Life Award during the 2021 Virtual Catholic Days at the Capitol held virtually, Feb. 2-3.
Grall, a wife, mother of three and attorney, has served her district, which covers Indian River County and portions of St. Lucie County, since 2016. She serves on a range of committees and currently chairs the House Public Integrity and Elections Committee.
A devout Catholic who believes the tenet of Church teachings that life begins at conception, authored and co-sponsored the Parental Notice of and Consent for Abortion Act that passed during the 2020 legislative session and was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The bill was seen as a victory in the pro-life movement in Florida.
Grall sponsored House Bill 265 to restore the common-sense requirement that minors have the consent of a parent or guardian before procuring an abortion, which applies the same framework to abortion that exists for any invasive medical procedure for minors. Previously, she sponsored one of the first pain-capable preborn child protection acts in 2019 and in 2018, she filed a bill to prohibit abortion by dismemberment, which passed the Florida House. Although not enacted into law, these bills demonstrate her commitment to pro-life advocacy.
In his remarks at Catholic Days at the Capitol, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito shared a warm congratulations to Grall, stating his extreme pleasure of her well-deserved recognition to promote a culture of life in Florida and for her service as a state legislator. “As a bishop, I am heartened by her courageous and generous service,” he said.
“In guiding this legislation through the house, mental acuity was sorely needed, and so was physical stamina,” said Michael Sheedy, executive director of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops. “To be immersed in an emotionally-charged and sadly contentious topic for so long is no easy task, even for the most committed public servant. Representative Grall handled this task with grace and forthrightness.”
Grall credited her parents — Bernie and Marge Grall — for the motivation to run for office. She said they raised her and her seven siblings “to be servant leaders — they led by example.”
“I ran for the State House in order to serve my community,” Grall said. “Every day it is an honor to represent those who elected me.”
Grall’s dedication is a characteristic exhibited by many in her family, including one of her sisters, Heather Grall Barwick. The third oldest, Grall Barwick “...said growing up, the siblings were surrounded by faith and love.”
“Our parents were very active within our church, participating in leadership and various ministries. I remember standing as a family for the Life Chain,” she recalled. “We didn’t talk about being pro-life so much when we were younger. It was just part of our lives. As we’ve gotten older and have families of our own, life issues are more of a direct focus.”
Grall-Barwick coordinates the 40 Days for Life spring and autumn campaigns at A Woman’s World, an abortion facility in Fort Pierce. As her own life was touched by direct-action ministry, she opened herself to healing.
“Having my own abortion story, I didn’t face the issue for a long time,” she said. “I had an abortion 21 years ago. Within the past few years, when I started to heal and feel God’s forgiveness, I knew I had to be available to post-abortive and abortion-minded women. Currently, that puts me on the sidewalk of our local abortion clinic trying to reach women before they make the same grave mistake that I did.”
She provides a tender answer and loving alternatives to abortion-minded clients – both men and women.
“The women entering the clinic see us as protestors, not advocates,” she said. “If I’m able to speak to them and say, ‘I’ve been in your shoes. I have had an abortion myself,’ that gets a different reaction.”
Grall Barwick said she participates in vigils not to judge, but to help them through the pregnancy and beyond, and sharing a personal story lets them know they are not alone. Thinking about the future, Grall Barwick is practical.
“Unfortunately, what we witness on the sidewalk is not encouraging. I think that abortion has become so commonplace that this is just a stop in their day. There is callousness more than sorrow. What that tells me is we need to keep talking about this issue,” she said. “Those of us who have gone through it, we have to tell our stories and relay the lifetime of pain and heartache that goes along with it. We have to be honest with the generations to come, so they can learn from our mistakes and place a higher value on life.”