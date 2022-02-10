WEST PALM BEACH | Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito marked the World Day for Consecrated Life Feb. 6 by presiding at a Eucharistic Holy Hour with local consecrated religious, lay associates, and collaborators at Mary Immaculate Church.
The event included a renewal of vows by those who were present. One representative from each religious community or order stood at a microphone and proclaimed their vows in English, Spanish or Polish. Others from the same communities spoke their vows at their pew.
The ceremony included members of the Order of Carmelite Fathers, Dominican Sisters of Adrian, Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, Sisters of the Most Holy Soul of Christ, Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, Religious of Mary Immaculate Claretian Missionary Sisters, School Sisters of Notre Dame, Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist, Brothers of the Christian Schools, Little Servants of the Immaculate Conception, Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and the Infirm, Medical Mission Sisters, Servants of St. Joseph, Religious Sisters of Mercy and a Consecrated Virgin.
Bishop Barbarito said it was a joy to be with them on the World Day for Consecrated Life, and it was an honor to witness their renewal of vows to God, their congregations, and the church.
“It was a great privilege to be a part of that, for me to hear you personally speak your words of renewal and to know that they come from the heart,” Bishop Barbarito said.
“Your heart speaks volumes. It speaks volumes to those whom you serve, and it speaks volumes to those who are part of the diocese, and speaks volumes to the entire church,” the bishop said.
He added that they are an inspiration to him and so many others.
In the spirit of partnership as the church prepares for the 2023 Synod of Bishops on Synodality, Sister Sister Mary Roberta Connors of the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist delivered a brief reflection on “Embracing the Synodal Process.”
She highlighted three points stressed by Pope Francis: listening, discernment and participation. “If listening is the method of the synodal process and discerning is the aim, then participation is the path,” Sister Connors said.
“All have something important to contribute, and all are encouraged to share,” she said.
Bishop Barbarito thanked Sister Connors for her thoughts on synodality, recalling that the local consecrated religious plan to have their own synod listening session Feb. 27.
To learn more about the religious congregations serving in the Diocese of Palm Beach, go to https://www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/religious-men-and-women/orders-of-women-religious.html. For more on the local synod process, visit https://www.diocesepb.org/synod.html.
