Bishop Erik Pohlmeier of St. Augustine and newly ordained transitional Deacon Joshua Martin, third and fourth from left, stands with Diocese of Palm Beach clergy, including Deacon Marc Gustinelli, who will be ordained a priest May 6, left, Father Daniel Daza-Jaller, diocesan vocations director, Father Alfredo Hernández, president/rector of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary, and Deacon Serge Dube, who is scheduled to be ordained a priest next year with Deacon Martin.
Bishop Erik Pohlmeier of St. Augustine lays his hands on the head of seminarian Joshua Martin in prayer during the transitional diaconate ordination rite April 22, 2023.
Deacon candidate Joshua Martin processes into St. Joan of Arc Church for the ordination liturgy April 22, 2023.
Bishop Erik Pohlmeier of St. Augustine accepts the promises of obedience, celibacy and fidelity to the church from Joshua Martin, a seminarian of the Diocese of Palm Beach who was among 11 men being ordained deacons April 22, 2023, at St. Joan of Arc Parish in Boca Raton.
Deacon Joshua Martin, seated center, smiles as the new deacons take their seats in the sanctuary during the ordination Mass April 22, 2023 at St. Joan of Arc Parish in Boca Raton.
The 11 men being ordained deacons lie on the sanctuary floor while the Litany of Saints is sung by the faithful at the ordination held April 22, 2023, at St. Joan of Arc Parish in Boca Raton.

BOCA RATON  |  As the clock ticked closer to the start of his deacon ordination Mass April 22, 2023, at St. Joan of Arc Church in Boca Raton, Joshua Martin stood at the main church entrance with other seminarians, greeting friends and family members as they arrived. Asked by the Florida Catholic about his mood as he advanced a step closer to the priesthood for the Diocese of Palm Beach, he admitted to a feeling of exhilaration.

“I feel excited to be here to finally get ordained after eight years to the diaconate,” Martin said. “I’m also feeling at peace. I’m not nervous at all. At the present moment, I’m not thinking about the future or any of that. It’s like God has given me the grace to be here.”

