In his video message for Holy Week, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito encourages the faithful to enter into the depth of their faith by looking to the Virgin Mary.
“Mary truly is a part of Holy Week,” he said. “She was present to the suffering of Christ in a unique manner, especially as she stood beneath the foot of the cross on Good Friday. But the example she gives us in every moment of Holy Week is that inner gaze, that inner silence, that loving heart which we all need in our lives. “As we continue to celebrate Holy Week, as we take this time to put ourselves in the inner silence and the gaze of Mary, may we too know the peace and the joy which Christ has given us through his acceptance of the cross,” the bishop said. To view Bishop Barbarito’s full video message, visit https://www.diocesepb.org/about-us/bishop/bishops-holy-week-message.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.