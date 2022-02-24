BOCA RATON | Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito celebrated the second of two wedding anniversary Masses Feb. 19, 2022, at St. Jude Parish with couples celebrating special milestones this year.
The bishop said there were eight couples in attendance marking 25 years of marriage, six at 40 years, 16 celebrating 50 years, 27 marking 51 to 59 years, five marking 60 years, and 15 celebrating 61 years or more.
He gave special recognition to the couples marking 65 or more years. Those celebrating 65 years included Stephen and Frances DiPascuale, Tibor and Jeannette Donko, William and Marilyn Doran, Anthony and Reha Picozzi, 65 and Robert and Sandra Techman. Godfrey and Joan Ahloy celebrate 70 years, and Daniel and Angela Marro celebrate 71.
During his homily, Bishop Barbarito spoke about what the breakdown of family life means to society.
“Pope John Paul II, when he came to the United States and visited St. Louis, uttered prophetic words, which were, ‘As goes the family, so goes society,’” the bishop said. “Family life is at the center of who we are because family life is the ultimate reflection of the life of God himself. We are made in the image and likeness of God.
“When we love and we really give ourselves to each other, we find the joy that we can find in no other way,” Bishop Barbarito continued. “You have experienced that in your lives, by giving yourselves to each other. But we also know that, in giving ourselves to each other, there is a sacrifice, a sacrifice takes place, and you know from experience as the years go on, sometimes those sacrifices become more and more difficult. But the real measure of love is our willingness to sacrifice for each other.”
God knows all about sacrifice, he said, because he sacrificed his son’s life for us.
“You are men and women who remind the world of what we need more than anything else, and that is to live as God has created us. And in that we find our joy,” Bishop Barbarito added.
After the Mass, Amity and Sunil Barboza of St. Jude Parish, celebrating 25 years of marriage, spoke about their lives. The couple met and were married at the Boca Raton parish, and their children Jenna and Jordan were baptized and educated there. The couple credited their commitment and compatibility for the strength of their marriage. “We’ve been with each other through amazing ups and some tough downs, and we know that we always will be in the future. That’s just always the way it’s going to be,” Amity said.
“I always say I married up,” she added. “I definitely got the better end of the deal with my husband. He puts up with my shenanigans. All of our friends call him St. Sunil for putting up with me.”
For information on marriage ministry, visit www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/marriage-family-life-faith-formation-youth-ministry/marriage-ministry/.
