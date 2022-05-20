PALM BEACH GARDENS | Family members and friends of the two new priests ordained May 14 for the Diocese of Palm Beach seem to agree: God led them to the priesthood and it’s where they belong.
Father Daniel Donohue and Father Armando León were welcomed into priestly ministry by Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito during a joyful celebration at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola. The bishop was joined by many other priests, diocesan officials and seminary staff, including Bishop Silvio Jose Baez Ortega, Scripture professor at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary, in witnessing the solemn ordination rite.
The ancient ceremony features the election of the candidates for ordination, with seminary rector Father Alfredo Hernandez proclaiming their worthiness; the promise of the elect, with the two men agreeing to live their priesthood in imitation of Christ; the elect laying prostrate on the floor while the church prayed for the saints’ protection; the laying on of hands by their brother priests; anointing of their hands with sacred oil; and presentation of the chalice and paten as symbols of their priestly office.
In his homily, Bishop Barbarito emphasized three points from the Last Supper discourse of Jesus that the bishop sees as essential to their lives: their call to the priesthood, their intimate relationship with Jesus and the joy they are to possess.
He reminded the men that it was a fitting day for an ordination as the church marks the feast of St. Matthias on May 14. Matthias was the man chosen to succeed Judas after he betrayed Jesus.
“As we now come to the point of your priestly ordination, you commit yourself to the Lord’s call, his friendship and his joy,” Bishop Barbarito said. “You respond to him in a manner similar to St. Matthias as you do so through the call of the church.” (For the bishop’s full homily text, see Page 2 of this e-edition.)
At the end of the liturgy, the bishop thanked everyone who helped prepare for the ordination, including Father Brian King and Father Andrew Brierley, the masters of ceremony.
“And I encourage any young man who is present here today, seeing what the priesthood is and what the priesthood is all about to consider whether God could be calling you,” Bishop Barbarito said. He added that they should contact Father Daniel Daza-Jaller, diocesan vocations director.
People who attended the liturgy spoke about the jubilant celebration and offered their best wishes to Fathers Donohue and León. While the men prayed over and gave blessings to many people in the cathedral after the Mass, several attendees told the Florida Catholic how they were impacted by the two new priests.
Mary Ann Lynch and other women from St. Malachy Parish in Tamarac talked about Father Donohue, who served their parish in various roles before he entered St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary. “He has the biggest heart, great humility and yet simple joy, which is really always important,” Lynch said.
“We adopted him as our spiritual son,” she said. “We’re so glad that he’s now going to be adopting parishes because he’s got the heart for it.”
Melanie Cherrez, who got to know Father León when he served her parish, St. Rita in Wellington, as a deacon, said, “Me and my fiancé used to stay after Mass all the time, and so he would always see us and then he came over. He’s very friendly, very nice and just always had a smile on his face.
“He’s going to be an amazing priest,” she added.
Another of Father León’s friends, Carolyn Dean, said he helped her a lot by teaching School of Christian Formation classes at St. Helen in Vero Beach. She is excited that he has been assigned to begin priestly ministry at St. Helen. Father Donohue will serve St. Juliana in West Palm Beach.
“It’s like my little brother has become a man. And he’s become a father. It’s just beautiful. Our church is amazingly beautiful in the ways that we have people that are gifted to serve us,” she said. “Plus, him or anyone that’s getting ordained, this pageantry here and the power of the gathering of all these priestly men is so powerful for me.”
Father Donohue’s mother, Ruth Donohue, expressed her joy at witnessing the ordination of her son and Father León, whose parents watched the Mass by livestream in Cuba.
“He’s where he needs to be. He’s in his element,” she said. “You can tell when he speaks that his heart’s in it. He wants to cure the world, and, leave it to him, he might do it. He’s got tenacity for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.