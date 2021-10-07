DELRAY BEACH | It’s absolutely true that the Catholic Church is of a single mind when it comes to the sanctity of all human life, said Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito.
“Life is a supreme gift, which comes from who is our creator,” the bishop during the “Steps for Life” Mass Oct. 2 at Emmanuel Parish, 15700 S. Military Trail. “Life is an inalienable right, which is the foundation of the entire plan of God – as we just read from the Book of Genesis – as well as that on which our great nation was founded.”
Bishop Barbarito acknowledged that many are horrified and saddened when politicians aggressively promote the killing of unborn children. But, he added, “it is the politicians who make abortion a political issue. We realize our obligation to stand firm in opposition to this through all the legal means that are available to us.”
Recalling that Pope Francis established 2021 as the Year of St. Joseph, Bishop Barbarito urged the faithful to adopt the model of St. Joseph, foster father of Jesus, husband of Mary and defender of life.
“St. Joseph reminds us of the need to give witness, to give witness to life today in a world and society which has lost true respect for what the meaning of life is all about, especially through the legal acceptance of abortion,” he said. “When abortion is permitted, as is the case in our nation, respect for life at every stage is forsaken and diminished. And we see that clearly around us in so many different ways.”
Steps for Life is an annual event to draw attention to the work of Catholic Charities and its Birthline/Lifeline program. The Mass with Bishop Barbarito was followed by a rosary walk around a pond on the parish grounds, with pizza afterward.
At the conclusion of Mass, Frankie Chevere, CEO and executive director of Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Palm Beach, spoke about the depth of the agency’s work and how support is always needed and welcomed.
Katherine Bowers, Birthline/Lifeline’s program director, thanked Bishop Barbarito for being there and for his pro-life leadership. She also expressed gratitude for Father Gaudioso Zamora, Emmanuel’s pastor, and his staff for finishing the paved rosary path two days earlier. “Birthline/Lifeline offers life-affirming and compassionate support to thousands of women and children,” Bowers said. “We educate women so that they’re able to make healthy decisions for themselves and their children, both born and still in the womb, and also
provide tangible support to them and their children.”
In his homily, Bishop Barbarito expressed his appreciation for their work.
“It is not sufficient simply to oppose abortion, but to do all we can to respect the gift of life and assist women who have conceived life within themselves. We are again so blessed by our Birthline/Lifeline office and all that Catholic Charities does with our Office for Respect Life in regard to the sanctity for life and promoting it.”
With a microphone and loud-speaker system, the bishop began the prayers of the rosary outside afterward, which attracted approximately 100 people. The role of leading the prayers was then handed off to youth group members from Holy Spirit Parish in Lantana.
To learn more about the work of Catholic Charities, visit www.ccdpb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.