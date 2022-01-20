PALM BEACH GARDENS | Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito conferred the sacrament of confirmation on 27 young people Jan. 16, 2022, at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola.
In his message to the confirmandi at the Mass, the bishop spoke about how their receiving a sacrament of initiation shows the world what they believe.
“Today you’re saying, ‘I believe in the Catholic Church, and I want to continue to be a part of the Catholic Church,’” he said. “It’s through this family of God that God continues to be with us and touch us, to show his love, show his mercy, show his forgiveness, to show us the value of our lives.
“Confirmation is an affirmation that church continues to be a part of your life, and that you will continue to make it part of your life,” Bishop Barbarito continued.
“You are wonderful, wonderful young men and women. We are very proud of each and every one of you. You show all of us, just by being who you are, what the meaning of life is all about, what the joy of life is all about, what the goodness of life is all about.”
Seeing them receive the gifts of the Holy Spirit gives others hope and reminds them how important faith is in people’s lives.
“May the Holy Spirit, as he comes upon you now, fill you with his presence, fill you with his gifts and fill you with his joy.”
In the confirmation rite, Bishop Barbarito anointed the foreheads of the teenagers with the words, “Be sealed with the gift of the Holy Spirit.”
At the end of Mass, Father Gavin Badway, cathedral rector, thanked Dee Aitken, director of religious education and youth minister, and her team for accompanying the young people toward confirmation.
To learn more about confirmation programs in the diocese, contact the Office of Marriage, Family Life, Faith Formation and Youth Ministry at 561-775-9549 or go to the diocesan website at www.diocesepb.org.
