The U.S. Coast Guard in Matlacha, Fla., loads water and other supplies on a boat to be delivered to Pine Island Oct. 2, 2022, after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction. (CNS photo/Marco Bello, Reuters)
Editor’s note: Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito released the following statement Sept. 30 regarding the help needed in Florida and elsewhere in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
At this time, we join in prayer for all those in Florida, as well as in other areas, so adversely affected by Hurricane Ian. Direct assistance can be offered through Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach or Catholic Charities USA as found on our Diocesan website (www.diocesepb.org).
A great deal of the damage and loss cannot even be determined at this time, and many will rely upon our prayers and generosity, both now and for the long recovery ahead. We pray for our brothers and sisters so adversely affected, for those who have lost their lives, and we also give thanks for the safety we have experienced in southern Florida at this time.
While we do not believe that God causes such catastrophes, it is always faith and prayer that enables us to deal with them. Like the disciples caught with the Lord in a storm, we cry out, “Who then is this whom even the wind and sea obey?” (Mk 4:41)
