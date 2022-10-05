IAN-AFTERMATH-CATHOLIC-RESPONSE

The U.S. Coast Guard in Matlacha, Fla., loads water and other supplies on a boat to be delivered to Pine Island Oct. 2, 2022, after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction. (CNS photo/Marco Bello, Reuters)
Editor’s note: Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito released the following statement Sept. 30 regarding the help needed in Florida and elsewhere in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

At this time, we join in prayer for all those in Florida, as well as in other areas, so adversely affected by Hurricane Ian. Direct assistance can be offered through Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach or Catholic Charities USA as found on our Diocesan website (www.diocesepb.org). 

