PALM BEACH GARDENS | In his Easter video message, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito continues the theme of his Holy Week message by reflecting on the role of Mary at Easter.
He said it is fascinating to note that the Gospel writers didn’t record if Jesus met or greeted his mother after the resurrection, just as the evangelists didn’t write about the actual moment when Jesus emerged from the tomb.
“We know that Christ was raised because the disciples go to an empty tomb. We know he’s raised because they greet him face to face, even though at times they don’t recognize him,” the bishop said. “But there is no recording of Christ coming forth, bursting forth from death, and the meeting between Mary and Jesus would have been of the same sort. St. John Paul II always spoke of how Mary was the first to be greeted by Jesus after the resurrection. And certainly, as we look to celebrate what this feast is all about, and as we celebrate it with our families and with our friends, the joy that Mary possessed is one that the Lord wants us to possess in our own lives,” Bishop Barbarito added.
The words of Jesus to Thomas the apostle after the resurrection — “blessed are those who have not seen but believe” (Jn 20:29) — are meant for us, he said.
“It certainly was most true of his Blessed Mother because, as no recording is made of the encounter between her and Jesus, she is the one who believed without having to see. She did that all during her life, especially as she stood beneath the cross.”
To view the bishop’s full Easter message, visit https://www.diocesepb.org/about-us/bishop/bishops-easter-message.html
