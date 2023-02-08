JPII

Brother Robert Schaefer, provincial of the District of Eastern North America, explains what it means to be affiliated with the Brothers of the Christian Schools.

BOCA RATON  |  To mark Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 29-Feb. 4, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito celebrated Masses at the three Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Palm Beach. On Jan. 31, the 47th anniversary of his ordination as a priest, the liturgy at St. John Paul II Academy was extra-special as he became an honorary member of the Brothers of the Christian Schools. The Boca Raton high school has Christian Brother Daniel Aubin as its president.

As explained by the Christian Brothers, affiliation is their highest and most rare honor bestowed on lay and religious, recognizing them as spiritual sons and daughters of St. John Baptist de La Salle, founder of the Christian Brothers. Those so honored share the brothers’ beliefs and values: religious faith, love for young people, enthusiasm for Catholic and human education, sensitivity to the needs of the poor, and a commitment to Christ and his Gospel.

