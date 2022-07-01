Father Jean Boulin, parochial vicar at St. Peter Parish in Jupiter, delivers the homily June 24, 2022, on the feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus at Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Church in Royal Palm Beach.
Father Jean Boulin, parochial vicar at St. Peter Parish in Jupiter, delivers the homily June 24, 2022, on the feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus at Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Church in Royal Palm Beach.
WILLIAM CONE | FC
A statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus is outside Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Church in Royal Palm Beach.
ROYAL PALM BEACH | At a bilingual Mass honoring the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Father Jean Boulin reminded the faithful at Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Church that God will never forsake or abandon them.
Recalling the day’s Gospel reading about Jesus’ parable of the lost sheep, Father Boulin, parochial vicar at St. Peter Parish in Jupiter, spoke in English and Spanish about the good shepherd searching for the lost sheep until he finds it. Father Boulin said when the shepherd he finds that lost sheep, he will rejoice for two reasons. First, because he regains the ownership of the lost sheep, and second because “he knows that the sheep is now safe with the others.”.
“God loves us more than sheep, therefore, his joy when someone repents should be greater than the joy when a shepherd finds a lost sheep,” Father Boulin said.He also asked, “How much does God love us? That much,” pointing to the crucifix. Jesus endured the horrific pain of crucifixion so that we might be able to enjoy Easter Sunday.
“God loves you as if you were the only one to love, because God loves you with all his being, with all his heart, with all his essence. Tonight, tell the world that God loves you by choosing hope over despair, by choosing love over hatred, by choosing mercy over judgment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.