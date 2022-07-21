PLB Vacation 1

Father Mario Castañeda, pastor of St. Rita Parish in Wellington, center, poses with some of the pre-K campers and older student leaders at the parish's vacation Bible school July 14.
Third-graders read and act out their parts depicting the Bible story of Jesus and Peter walking on water during the St. Rita vacation Bible school.
Arts and crafts was one of the activities at the St. Rita vacation Bible school.

WELLINGTON  |  Embracing the theme “Let’s Make Some Waves,” summer made quite a splash during vacation Bible school July 11-15 at St. Rita Parish in Wellington. Students in prekindergarten through fifth grade learned about Bible verses and scientific principles, along with songs and dances, crafts and helping the less fortunate.

Donna Roselli, vacation Bible school coordinator, bulletin editor and upper elementary youth leader at the parish, said the theme was chosen to teach the children about how their actions affect the world.

