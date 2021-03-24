Belle Glade | After being pastor of St. Philip Benizi in Belle Glad for four years, Father Matthew DeGance said he is blessed to have gotten to know the members of the parish extremely well.

However, the Salesian priest was shocked to see so many new faces at the parish’s St. Valentine’s Day dinner, Feb. 13, 2021.

“About 20 percent of attendees were not from the parish,” said Father DeGance of the group of 60 that came to the parish’s event.

The dinner was held outside in a large tent decorated in a festive red for St. Valentine’s Day and trimmed in twinkle lights. This, and the fact that the dinner was held outside, attracted a sizable group of couples who were able to enjoy a romantic setting with a table each to themselves, remaining socially distant and adhering to CDC guidelines. They also competed in fun contests and heard a witness talk from a couple focused on the habit of practicing gratitude. Following the talk, couples used note cards to write down two ways they could commit during the Lenten season to practice gratefulness for their spouse.

“In non-pandemic times, we have about 400 students enrolled in our catechism programs. This means we have a large number of young parents in the congregation seeking a supportive environment for family life,” Father DeGance said.

This couples’ outreach event was the first in a series of date night activities through the parish’s partnership with Communio, a nonprofit national organization that consults with churches to equip them with data insights and ministry best practices to foster healthier relationships for singles, those preparing for marriage, married couples and those in marital crisis.

Father DeGance said his parish community consists largely of families of migrant farmers who live at or below the poverty line. Through his pastoral work rooted in the Salesian charism of assisting the poor, particularly the youth, he has witnessed an overall need for ministry work geared towards building stable families and stronger marriages. A desire to provide this ministry for couples, especially those with children, he said, sprung from the inspiration of using God’s graces to “get to the source of the problem by fortifying the very fabric of the home — marriage.”

“There is an overwhelming number of couples who have children but are not married, couples who are cohabitating and blended families who do not have the stability of married parents,” Father Degance said. “These are individuals who want to live faithful lives but, don’t necessarily understand the sacrament of marriage, the human aspect of it or have the tools it takes to live it spiritually and emotionally.”

This prompted Father DeGance to reach out to Communio to design a data-informed relationship ministry through the concept of a Ministry Engagement Ladder that leads the parish through four levels of assessment. The first level is labeled as an invitation to get to know the parish, which involves surveying the parish four to six weeks prior to the first outreach event to see the relational needs of the community.

From the 127 individuals who completed the survey, Father DeGance explained, approximately 80% were married, 3% were engaged, 8% were seriously dating and 9% were cohabitating. Among them, 17% reported struggling in their relationship.

“We have a young growing population who struggle considerably in marriage, showing signs of hope but also signs of need,” he said of the survey’s results.

The second level of engagement is outreach, which involves at least three community events per year that contain 80% to 90% of fun — or what Communio calls “popcorn” — with 10% to 20% substantive workshop activities — or “spinach.” The parish plans to host 12 events in the year, with each climbing the subsequent levels as they grow in more substantive material through small groups and facilitator led relationship workshops.

“The community not only suffers economic impoverishment but, lives in privation of the understanding of God’s plan for their lives in the context of marriage,” Father DeGance said. “The fear of commitment or being locked into something that might not work out is a real human fear. Through catechism presented in a loving way and by communicating acceptance, we can share the knowledge that there is safety and security in the marriage vows.”

Father DeGance said one of the biggest threats to the families of the St. Philip Benizi parish community is the long work hours in fields and factories that can take a toll on marriages.

“Long hours compromise the time and attention families need so that they can spend time together and be present to one another,” he said. “The reality of their lives is that they don’t often have the option to give up work shifts because of economic circumstances.”

By simply creating the time and space for couples to meet, like through a romantic dinner, Father DeGance hopes to draw couples into the Church who might be struggling in their marriage. He said a goal of the ministry is to “normalize seeking help through counseling and mentorship with other couples” so that “they can be open to God’s graces.”

“Sharing a meal together can be the first step in healing a relationship by taking time for each other,” he said. The pastor of the Belle Glade parish noted that since the St. Valentine’s Day dinner, he has witnessed more couples requesting counseling sessions with him.

Finding childcare for time alone is another factor in parents placing their marriage on the backburner. That’s where Jackie Smith, parish youth ministry leader, stepped in. Her role was to create a childcare program so that parents wanting to attend the Communio-based events could do so without the burden of securing a babysitter.

“The structure of the couples’ ministry is two sided; while the parents are diving into spiritual and relational growth in the other room, we’re building a safe, playful environment where children can have fun,” Smith said.

The youth ministry leader stated that offering childcare during the couples’ events are also an opportunity to evangelize to the children of the parish as well as the wider community.

“We always open with a prayer and find games that are Christ-centered. We get a wide range of children from varying backgrounds, so we don’t know what their level of exposure to catechism might be. Like the Communio activities, we will slowly incorporate faith lessons as we go,” Smith said.

The St. Valentine’s Day dinner also coincided with National Marriage Week, and the larger mission to serve the couples of the parish aligns with the fifth anniversary year of the apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love). In this dissertation, Pope Francis asked the Church to celebrate the family and reflect upon how ministry supports married couples and the family in every level of Church life.

Smith continued, “When you think about it, the time families spend at church or in the parish is just a drop in the bucket compared to the other hours they spend at home. We have to evangelize the whole family so that what we do in the pews takes hold within the family unit. My hope is that through this ministry, there will be more unity among families and a healing from brokenness.”

Father DeGance and his ministry team are carrying on with their plans to host one event a month. They planned a bingo night for the month of March and look forward to organizing a movie night in April, a Mother’s Day event in May and a barbeque cookoff in June.

Randy and Zayteck Marin, parishioners who attended the St. Valentine’s Day dinner, said they are looking forward to these events because they were able to “have a good time together with our church community and dedicate time to each other.” The couples also appreciated the guest speakers’ testimony which “helped us realize that no marriage is perfect and the importance of always being close to God.” They noted that attending Mass more regularly, even when on vacation, is taking precedence in their marriage.

“We are taking a trip to New York this weekend and we plan to attend Mass there,” they shared.

The Marin family’s investment in their marriage through St. Philip Benizi parish’s Communio events affirms the important role that families play in the Catholic faith and society, which has been highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are blessed to be in a position where we can inject families in the community with a renewed sense of love and commitment to each other,” said Father DeGance. “When you distill the issues in a marriage down to the core, we find that these are human problems. No one gets through life without support from one another.”

To learn more about St. Philip Benizi Church, visit stphilipbenizibelleglade.com or follow the parish on Facebook @stphilipbellegladefl.