Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

Presently, the first readings for weekday Mass are a succession of ones from the beginning of the Book of Genesis. Here we are presented with the account of God’s creation of the world, culminating in the creation of the human person, as well as of the entrance of sin into the world. The Book of Genesis, the beginning book of the Bible, opens with the words “in the beginning.” It is good to return often to that beginning to reflect upon some very basic truths of our faith.

In the beginning, we see that God created the world. It did not come into existence by an accident but from the very hand of God Himself. The account of creation in the Book of Genesis makes very clear that God created the world out of nothing, but with a purpose and order. We read of the creation of light, water and all of those elements which give and sustain life from God. All of these follow a natural rhythm as we experience from the movement of the day into night and from one season into another. Genesis then tells us that God created both plant and animal life, which are sustained by these elements and natural rhythm.

