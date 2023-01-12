Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

We celebrated the conclusion of the Christmas season this year out of the usual sequence with which we are familiar. Because Christmas was celebrated on Sunday, the usual celebrations of the Holy Family and the Baptism of the Lord had to occur on weekdays and not as holy days of obligation. The feast of the Baptism of the Lord was just celebrated on Monday, Jan. 9, when the Christmas season concluded. We have returned to the liturgical cycle known as Ordinary Time.

The Baptism of the Lord reminds us of the importance of our own Baptism. It reminds us of the sign of water used in the sacrament and its importance in our spiritual lives, especially since Baptism is the gateway to the Eucharist. We are baptized in order that we can participate in the Eucharist. At the beginning of Ordinary Time, it is important to reflect that nothing in the spiritual life is ordinary. It is a fitting time to reflect upon the sign of water in Baptism, which leads to the Eucharist. The Gospel of St. John is filled with the image of water.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.