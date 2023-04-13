RIVIERA BEACH | Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach is having a baby shower, and you’re invited to give gifts to help expectant mothers and families in need. Items are being collected during April throughout the diocese as part of the agency’s Walking with Moms in Need campaign.
Catholic Charities’ Birthline/Lifeline Pregnancy Care Program is in need of new or gently used baby items for its clients, including baby clothes (newborn to 3T), cribs, car seats, strollers, bottles, formula, baby food, diapers (newborn to size 6), wipes, maternity clothes, playpens, layette items, receiving blankets, baby towels and washcloths. Anything used should be in good, safe condition.
Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:
• Birthline/Lifeline, 212 E. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach; 561-732-0570.
• Birthline/Lifeline at Miracle House, 3115 45th St., West Palm Beach; 561-282-1467.
• Birthline/Lifeline, 1119 Delaware Ave., Fort Pierce; 772-241-5863.
• Catholic Charities’ St. Francis Center, 100 W. 20th St., Riviera Beach; 561-360-3333.
