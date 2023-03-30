Interfaith Nurse award

Carol Lindner, left, who accepted the Faith Community Nurse Award, with other members of the St. Bernadette Parish nurse team.
Ellen Wayne, CEO of Catholic Charities, right, with Suzanne Lewis Buckland and Timothy P. Lewis, who represented the Frank J. Lewis Family Foundation at the awards luncheon.
Martha Ahr, center, who received the Mother Teresa Award, with event co-chair Mary Ierardi, left, and Bernadette Macy, administrator of the Interfaith Health and Wellness Program.

WEST PALM BEACH | The Catholic Charities Interfaith Health and Wellness Program presented honors at its spring awards luncheon March 23, 2023, at the National Croquet Center in West Palm Beach.

Those receiving awards included Martha Ahr, with the St. Mother Teresa Award; the Frank J. Lewis Family Foundation, with the Pope Francis Award; and the St. Bernadette Parish nurse team, with the Faith Community Nurse of the Year Award.

