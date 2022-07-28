Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

As we begin the month of August, we are already more than halfway through the summer as well as through the year 2022. Halfway points are good opportunities to look back and to look ahead. They provide us with a perspective especially in regard to how we are living our lives. While we do not want to live in the past nor the future, we need to take stock of ourselves now so that each present moment is a time of grace. The past has brought us to where we are and contains many lessons. The future is where we are moving, whether we like it or not. The direction with which we choose to move into it gives us meaning here and now. In a real way, the past and future define where we are now. This more quiet time of the year in southern Florida gives us a fitting opportunity to take stock of where we have come from and where we are going, but always in the present context.

It is well always for us to remember that only the present moment possesses grace. To live in the past or in the future is to live in a graceless moment. We cannot change the past. While we can reflect on its many happy memories or dwell on the difficulties that have occurred, God gives us only the grace to experience the past in the present moment. It is His grace which gives us the joys of happy memories or the ability to cope with the difficulties that have occurred. To worry or to be overly concerned as to what is going to happen in the future may overwhelm us. Again, we do not possess the grace for that moment, but will when the time arrives. God gives us the grace to live in the present moment, and it is this grace that gives us the courage and determination to move into the future.

