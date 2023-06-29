Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

As we celebrate the Fourth of July this year, it is fitting to reflect that the Declaration of Independence, upon which our great nation came into existence, proclaimed that all human rights come not from government but from God. This fundamental truth was well articulated in the inaugural address of President John F. Kennedy on Jan. 20, 1961, in which he firmly affirmed, in his words, “the belief that the rights of men come not from the generosity of the state but from the hand of God.” He emphasized that this was in keeping with “the same revolutionary beliefs for which our forebears fought.”

Unfortunately, the belief that human rights come from the state is prevalent in our nation today, as it continues to be around the world. We are now experiencing a call for the protection of feigned rights from the state which are incongruous with the natural rights given to us by God. The political context of today seeks to pontificate in a division of political party, which is of great harm to our nation and is tearing us from each other and from God.

